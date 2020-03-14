Home

M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
RICHARD JAMES "GUSER" SMITH

SMITH, RICHARD JAMES "GUSER" Newmarket, Canada Post Worker for the last 23 years, passed away suddenly at his home in Keswick on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the age of 61 years. Husband of Cathy Pachouris of Keswick. Loving father of Sandra (Pat Allen), of Port Hope, Emily (Adam Garrett), of Innisfil and James Smith (Alyssa), of Pefferlaw. Cherished grandfather of Isaac, Arie, Jack, Henry and Jensen. Dear brother of Charles Francis Smith. He will be missed by many relatives and friends, especially co-workers at Canada Post, Newmarket. The family will receive friends at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick, Ontario, on Monday March 16, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. In memory of Richard "Guser", donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020
