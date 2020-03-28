|
JEAN, RICHARD 1947 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Richard Jean, beloved husband of Aileen (Van Gaver) Jean. Richard passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health Hospital in Richmond Hill, Ontario on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. It was Richard's wishes that no service be held. Interment of ashes will take place later in Sarnia, Ontario. Before starting his own company, Richard worked for Harris Media for many years. In 1994, he established Richard Jean & Associates Inc. He retired in October 2016. He was portrayed by people who knew him, both in the business world and his private life, to be cheerful, warm disposition, quirky sense of humour, respectable of people and extremely intelligent. He loved movies, books and playing bridge. He is survived by his wife, Aileen, son Malcolm, brothers Charles and Francois, sisters Dominique and Sophie, in-laws, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. If you wish, memorial donations can be made to Covenant House, 20 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, Ontario M5B 2P3. Online condolences may be found on www.catholic-cemeteries.ca/obituary/richard-jean/
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020