COMPLAK, Richard John April 30, 1953 – Toronto, Ontario June 30, 2019 – Calgary, Alberta It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Rick on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 66 years. Rick graduated from University of Toronto in 1976 and spent most of his professional life in the Oil and Gas industry. He worked for many years at Halliburton Services. Luckily, Rick was able to enjoy Freedom 55. Although he was an avid reader of history, he also tried to keep up with the present by peppering his nephew with computer questions. Rick enjoyed sports, especially football and hockey - never giving up on his Maple Leafs. But his favourite sport was probably joining the family at a popular restaurant for a good meal. He was so loved and will be missed so much by his wife Bev, Mother Ann, his brother Jim and family, Mary Anne, Kathleen and Andrew; also, many brothers and sisters-in-law and their children. He loved all his family and we all loved him. As per Rick's request, a small private funeral service was held on Friday, July 5th. Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHolloway.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019