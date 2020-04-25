NICE, RICHARD JOHN It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Rick, in his 73rd year, on April 20, 2020, in Muskoka. Rick was born in Toronto to the late Honey and Jack Nice. Beloved by Jennie, his wife of 50 years and loving father to Kerry (Dianne), Alison (Paul) and Amber (David) as well as his precious grandchildren Cleora, Kiley, Brayden, Trevor, Porter and Ainsley. Brother of Ken (Maria), the late Rob (Linda) and the late Fred. A celebration of life is pending until we are all able to gather together. Donations in Rick's memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.