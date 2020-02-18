Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard NORMANDEAU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard John NORMANDEAU

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard John NORMANDEAU Obituary
NORMANDEAU, Richard John July 12, 1964 - February 11, 2020 Passed suddenly, at his residence, Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Rick fought a 40-year battle against a number of illnesses. He will be missed by father Louis, brother Larry (Jeney), brother Greg (Kathy), nieces Jacky, Katelin and Haley and nephew Lukas. Visitation: Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), on Wednesday, February 19th, from 7-9 p.m. Funeral: Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -