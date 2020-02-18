|
NORMANDEAU, Richard John July 12, 1964 - February 11, 2020 Passed suddenly, at his residence, Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Rick fought a 40-year battle against a number of illnesses. He will be missed by father Louis, brother Larry (Jeney), brother Greg (Kathy), nieces Jacky, Katelin and Haley and nephew Lukas. Visitation: Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), on Wednesday, February 19th, from 7-9 p.m. Funeral: Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2020