I met Richard about three years ago while serving on the board of directors of camp Northland. I joined the scholarship committee which was chaired by Rick and soon came to know Ricks big heart and compassion for those less fortunate.



Over the course of those few years we became good friends and we were even involved in a couple of business deals together.



I will miss him greatly. He leaves a big hole in the camp Northland family.



May you be comforted amongst the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. May his memory be a blessing.

Ernie Gutstein

Friend