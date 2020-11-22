1/1
Richard Joseph "Rick" FINE
FINE, Richard "Rick" Joseph Rick Fine passed away unexpectedly at home, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was in his 65th year. Beloved husband of Shirley Wales. Survived by his mother Libby; brothers Sean (Liz) and Ted; and nieces and nephew Lexi, Claire, and Ned. Predeceased by his father Charles "Chuck" Fine. Rick grew up in Bathurst Manor, completed high school at McKenzie, and earned a degree in philosophy at the University of Toronto. Rick followed his father's path of participating in camps and spent many summers at Camp Northland, both as a camper and as a counsellor. During his formative years, he forged many life-long relationships and his outgoing and sociable nature meant he was always expanding his circle of friends. Rick had thousands of friends on Facebook. Rick's ever-present sense of humour and reliance on puns was an acquired taste, but the source of endless amusement for those who appreciated his style. Fortunately, he found his perfect audience in his wife Shirley who had a similar approach in crafting what they both perceived to be hilarious jokes. Recently, after both nieces were admitted into medical school, he raised the concern that the situation might result in a paradox for Sean's family. Rick's innate ability to anticipate and prepare for challenges was evident from an early age when he saved a high school camping trip by being the only student or teacher, who had thought to bring waterproof matches to light the campfires during inclement weather. During this period of COVID, he did everything possible to protect his wife, Shirley, from the chance of exposure by taking extraordinary precautions. He was fiercely loyal to his family and friends and the present of his presence will be missed. Private Family Services. Donations to Camp Northland would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Arrangements entrusted to Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home 905-689-4852. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 21, 2020
My deepest condolences to Rick’s family on his sudden passing. I volunteered with Rick on Camp Northland’s scholarship committee and we became friends, I looked forward to our committee meetings and our ensuing discussions about real estate and our lives. Rick was deeply committed to our cause of ensuring every Jewish child has an opportunity to attend camp. He was a true mensch, kind and witty, and will be greatly missed. May his memory be for a blessing.
Robyn Rabinowitz
Friend
November 21, 2020
Rick was a wonderful person. I had the pleasure of getting to know him in our capacity as members on the Board of Directors for Camp Northland. We shared a common bond by our love and commitment to camp. Rick you will be greatly missed by all who knew you.
Michelle Goldstein
Friend
November 21, 2020
I met Richard about three years ago while serving on the board of directors of camp Northland. I joined the scholarship committee which was chaired by Rick and soon came to know Ricks big heart and compassion for those less fortunate.

Over the course of those few years we became good friends and we were even involved in a couple of business deals together.

I will miss him greatly. He leaves a big hole in the camp Northland family.

May you be comforted amongst the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. May his memory be a blessing.
Ernie Gutstein
Friend
