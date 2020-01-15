|
|
RIGELHOF, RICHARD KARL Of Ajax, Ontario, in his 84th year passed away suddenly on January 12, 2020. Richard was born in Windsor, Ontario to Charles and Agatha on November 13, 1935. Richard grew up in Windsor and was involved in many sporting activities and had exceptional talents in graphic arts that he gained from his academic achievements at Assumption College (University of Windsor). He married Geraldine Noel and they raised a family in Pickering, Ontario. He worked most of his career in television and media services at such places as CBC, University of Toronto and Seneca College. Richard was a pioneer and innovator of several forms of digital media that we all enjoy today. Richard was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his 5 boys Geraldine and sisters Helen, Barbara (Green), brother Andrew and step-daughter Colleen. Richard is survived by his loving wife Bridget, sons and daughters-in-law Karl, Tony (Terry), Noel (Carol), Neil and Paul (Shawntelle), he was step-father to Sharon, Jeff, Lorraine (Alan) and Michael and is also survived by his sister Margaret and brother Russell and grandchildren Tara, Leah, Cora, Dylan, Kailey, Megan, Kyle, Luke, Taya, Celeste, Kira, plus great-grandchildren Sophie, Hailey, Finley, Willow, Cohen and Eldon. Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, January 16th at McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, Ontario, 905-428-8488. Funeral service will be held Friday, January 17th at 1 p.m. at St. Bernadette's Parish, 21 Bayly St. East, Ajax, Ontario. Reception to follow the service in the church hall. Cremation and Family Interment will be held at a later date. Donations may be given to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in lieu of flowers. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of his extended family and friends for the kind and great memories of Richard's life. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 15, 2020