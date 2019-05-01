EVANS, Richard (Dick) Lloyd Passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2019, in his 99th year. Predeceased by his wife, Beatrice. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his children Debbie (Peter), Kim (Simon), David (Melissa), Will (Jay) and Joanne (Stephane); 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A brother, an uncle and a friend, Richard was an inspiration to all who knew him. A Celebration of his life will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Margaret's Anglican Church, 156 Sixth St., Toronto. Online condolences may be placed at RidleyFuneralHome.com. Donations to St. Margaret's Church or Dorothy Ley Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 1, 2019