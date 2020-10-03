1/1
RICHARD LOUIS SCOTT
SCOTT, RICHARD LOUIS SCOTT, Richard (Dick) Louis – formerly of Owen Sound. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on September 28, 2020, at Scarborough Centenary. To know Dad was to love him for his cheeky grin, the twinkle in his eye, the joking, for always being there when needed. Dad fought his illness bravely and quietly, always concerned for the ones around him. Predeceased by his beloved wife Iva Scott of Orillia. Dear father of Lisa Scott (Ted Dumbleton), and Leslie Scott. Papa to Jordan Graham. Predeceased by parents Morton and Jane Scott and in-laws Duncan and Ella MacIntosh. Survived by his beloved sister Marisse Louisy. Predeceased by siblings: Leona Molock, Vivien Courtney, Roberta Scott, Laverne Scott, Kay Gyles, and Doug Scott. Loved by his in-laws the MacIntosh clan: Betty and Art, Ferne and Don, Wayne and Carol, Bill and Sharon, Don and Colleen, his nieces, nephews and his adopted family Bill and Gaye Dale. An ex-Hydro employee, Dad loved his music and was a well-known baseball player in the Orillia and Barrie areas in his day. Dad never failed to make every person he met feel special. We are blessed to enjoy the support of a great number of friends, each of whom are grieving along with us at his loss. Please know you are not forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada at www.lls.org or a charity of your choice. Friends and family are invited to attend a virtual service only on October 31st at 2:00 p.m. by viewing the Pine Hills Funeral Centre website. For more information visit www.etouch.ca


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
