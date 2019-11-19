MONTGOMERY, RICHARD (DICK) MALCOLM February 28, 1951 – November 12, 2019 Dick was a caring, courageous, sweet, and greatly loved man. He leaves his brothers, John and Ted, their wives, Lisbeth and Diane, and his nieces, Laura, Colleen, and Paola Gina, as well as many cousins who treasured his company. Cousins, Maureen Burns and Jim Steele (2018) were particularly close to Dickie's heart. For over four decades, Dick worked at Guthrie Containers in Mississauga. Dick's circle of friends was large and very dear to him, and he shared many adventures with each of them. He will be dearly missed. The joy and caring he brought to others will never be forgotten. He was sunshine in so many lives. As per Dick's wish, there will be no funeral service. Always thinking of others, Dick wanted his body donated to the University of Toronto for research and training purposes. That has been done. There will be a celebration of Dick's life in the spring. Special thanks go out to those friends and family members who supported Dick through his illness and to those who were able to visit Dick in hospital. Donations, in Dick's memory, can be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 19, 2019