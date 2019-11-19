Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos Obituary

MONTGOMERY, RICHARD (DICK) MALCOLM February 28, 1951 – November 12, 2019 Dick was a caring, courageous, sweet, and greatly loved man. He leaves his brothers, John and Ted, their wives, Lisbeth and Diane, and his nieces, Laura, Colleen, and Paola Gina, as well as many cousins who treasured his company. Cousins, Maureen Burns and Jim Steele (2018) were particularly close to Dickie's heart. For over four decades, Dick worked at Guthrie Containers in Mississauga. Dick's circle of friends was large and very dear to him, and he shared many adventures with each of them. He will be dearly missed. The joy and caring he brought to others will never be forgotten. He was sunshine in so many lives. As per Dick's wish, there will be no funeral service. Always thinking of others, Dick wanted his body donated to the University of Toronto for research and training purposes. That has been done. There will be a celebration of Dick's life in the spring. Special thanks go out to those friends and family members who supported Dick through his illness and to those who were able to visit Dick in hospital. Donations, in Dick's memory, can be made to the .

MONTGOMERY, RICHARD (DICK) MALCOLM February 28, 1951 – November 12, 2019 Dick was a caring, courageous, sweet, and greatly loved man. He leaves his brothers, John and Ted, their wives, Lisbeth and Diane, and his nieces, Laura, Colleen, and Paola Gina, as well as many cousins who treasured his company. Cousins, Maureen Burns and Jim Steele (2018) were particularly close to Dickie's heart. For over four decades, Dick worked at Guthrie Containers in Mississauga. Dick's circle of friends was large and very dear to him, and he shared many adventures with each of them. He will be dearly missed. The joy and caring he brought to others will never be forgotten. He was sunshine in so many lives. As per Dick's wish, there will be no funeral service. Always thinking of others, Dick wanted his body donated to the University of Toronto for research and training purposes. That has been done. There will be a celebration of Dick's life in the spring. Special thanks go out to those friends and family members who supported Dick through his illness and to those who were able to visit Dick in hospital. Donations, in Dick's memory, can be made to the . Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.