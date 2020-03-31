Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Reid & Sons Funeral Home
309 Johnson Street
Kingston, ON K7L 1Y6
(613) 548-7973
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD GIGNAC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD MARTIAL GIGNAC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD MARTIAL GIGNAC Obituary
GIGNAC, RICHARD MARTIAL Richard passed away peacefully at the Lennox and Addington County General Hospital on Friday, March 27, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. Loving husband of 52 years and best friend of Marilyn (deceased). Cherished father of Monique (Michael Cunningham) and Lisa (John Zoratto). Adored grandfather of Simone and Celeste Cunningham and Christina Zoratto. A private funeral service will be held. Richard's family look forward to holding a celebration of life in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Centre at Kingston General Hospital, Providence Care Hospital or Lennox and Addington County General Hospital will be gratefully accepted. The family is thankful to the wonderful staff at these institutions for their care and support. In the care of Robert J. Reid & Sons Funeral Home Chapel on the Corner 309 Johnson St., Kingston, ON
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -