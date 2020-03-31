|
|
GIGNAC, RICHARD MARTIAL Richard passed away peacefully at the Lennox and Addington County General Hospital on Friday, March 27, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. Loving husband of 52 years and best friend of Marilyn (deceased). Cherished father of Monique (Michael Cunningham) and Lisa (John Zoratto). Adored grandfather of Simone and Celeste Cunningham and Christina Zoratto. A private funeral service will be held. Richard's family look forward to holding a celebration of life in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Centre at Kingston General Hospital, Providence Care Hospital or Lennox and Addington County General Hospital will be gratefully accepted. The family is thankful to the wonderful staff at these institutions for their care and support. In the care of Robert J. Reid & Sons Funeral Home Chapel on the Corner 309 Johnson St., Kingston, ON
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 31, 2020