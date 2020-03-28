|
HORGAN, RICHARD "RICK" MICHAEL It is with great sadness, that the family of Richard "Rick" Michael Horgan announces his passing, on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 5:40 p.m., at Michael Garron Hospital (formerly Toronto East General Hospital), in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Mari Liscio for 65 years, father of Rick (Mary), Randy (Linda) and loving grandfather "Papa" of Kacey (Rodney), Taylor and Travis, great-grandfather of Hailey, Blakley and Rory. Rick will be lovingly remembered by his siblings, Edward (Rosemary), Michael (Diana) and was predeceased by his parents, Michael Horgan and Vera Mitchell, siblings, Jackie (Bill Lauder), Carol (David Niven). Rick will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and his "Billiard" friends. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19, the family will wait to have a celebration of life in Rick's honour, a date to be advised when the family can travel. Condolences, comments, photos and shared memories may be left at www.aftercare.org
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020