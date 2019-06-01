PIPALA, RICHARD MICHAEL Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on May 30, 2019, at the age of 61. Beloved husband of Melanie. Cherished father of Heather Durante (Marc). Loving son of Chester and Olga Pipala. Much loved sibling of his brother David (Kelly) and their sons Brodie and Bronson, and his sister Donna Bogosky (Jerry) and their children Andrew and Sarah. Richard has touched many lives throughout his lifetime and he will be deeply missed by many other family, friends and co-workers. A special thank you to Acclaim Health for helping us fulfill his last wish of staying at home. Visitation will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, 905-257-8822, on Wednesday, June 5th from 6-9 p.m. The memorial service will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. Cremation interment to take place at Glendale Memorial Gardens, Etobicoke. If desired, donations may be made to . Online condolences may be made at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019