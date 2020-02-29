Home

Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
GROH, RICHARD NICHOLAS Peacefully passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Judi (nee Carroll). Loving father of Colin and his wife Meredith. Cherished grandpa of Finnley and Ellis. Rick is the dear son of James and the late Madeline Groh. He is survived by his sister Maureen Groh-Chamberlain (Doug), nephew Aidan, sister-in-law Jina Hardy and predeceased by his brother Michael Groh. He will be sadly missed by his brother-in-law Doug (Anita) Carroll and many friends. At Rick's request, no funeral will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made to the Ajax Public Library Board. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St., Bowmanville. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020
