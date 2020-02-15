|
COLLINS, RICHARD OLIVER Age 90, passed at his home, Amica Barrie, February 5, 2020. Born October 27, 1929, Preston, Ontario. He is survived by his wife, Mirjana, Amica Barrie, daughter Donna, Wasaga Beach, son Richard, Rochester, New York. He is preceded in death by daughter Susan, Utopia, Ontario. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many, many nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be held on February 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. In the Amica Barrie Chapel, followed by a luncheon upstairs, 1st floor. All are welcome. Private interment to take place in spring of 2020 at Preston Cemetery. Instead of flowers, donations to Heart & Stroke or charity of your choice. Condolences may be left for the family at peacefultransition.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020