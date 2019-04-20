Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Paul PALEY. View Sign

PALEY, Richard Paul Richard passed away peacefully after a prolonged battle with glioblastoma (brain cancer) on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the age of 62. He was predeceased by his parents Paul and Elsie. He was a beloved husband to Christine and an adored father to Andrew and Diana. He will be greatly missed by his family and extended family including his mother-in-law, Margaret, brother-in-law Warren (Keiko), niece Kayla and nephew Owen. Others who will miss him include his dear cousins, Morris, Bob, Terry, Darlene, Paul and Gary and their families, as well as many friends and colleagues. Richard spent the majority of his career in the mining industry including 23 years at Dynatec/DMC Mining Services as the Director of Support Services. He loved his work in Purchasing and enjoyed negotiating contracts to bring many large mining projects into production. He developed many friendships and strong relationships with a wide network of contacts. He was an avid swimmer and golfer. A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. James United Church, 400 Burnhamthorpe Road, Etobicoke, on Saturday, May 4th at 2:00 p.m. We would like to issue a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at The McCall Centre for the loving care he received there in his final months. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program, St. James United Church or a charity of your choice.

Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019

