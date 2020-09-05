1/1
RICHARD "DICK" RAMSDEN
RAMSDEN, RICHARD "DICK" September 16, 1929 - August 21, 2020 In his 91st year, Richard passed away peacefully, with his family close by. Dick was a proud employee of Coca Cola for over 43 years, rising to the top of his profession retiring as President of Coca Cola Bottling and VP of Coca Cola Canada. He earned his MBA from Columbia University in New York while working for Coke. Loving husband to Carole for 69 years and caring brother to Bill (predeceased) and Gwen (predeceased). Dick will be fondly remembered by daughter Debbie (Gene) and sons Richard (Ann and Tracy) and Brad (Diane), grandchildren Spring, Sephorah, Vanessa, Jasna, Owen, Ethan, Sean, Isaiah and great-grandchildren Easton, Cohen, Eleana and Brenna. Also sadly missed by nephew Doug. He and Carole travelled to many parts of the globe and they made many friends and lasting memories over their 69 years together. Dick was an avid golfer and traveller right until the end. His was a life well-lived and he will be forever missed. Bye for now.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 5, 2020.
