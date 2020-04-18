KERR, RICHARD SELDON Born Toronto, Ontario, September 30, 1948, died Enniskillen, Ontario, April 9, 2020, age 71. Richard "Rich" Seldon Kerr, passed suddenly but peacefully at his home as a result of an aneurysm, with his wife of 40 years at his side. Rich will be greatly missed by Liz (Elizabeth Ann Cook/Salo), sons Michael Salo and Tom Kerr, daughter Catherine Salo (Graham Rawlinson) and their children Nathalie and George. Also surviving him is his sister-in-law Nancy Cook (Richard Kellaway) and a small number of cousins and their families. Predeceased by his brother Archie (1950) and his parents Florence Isabelle Patterson (2001) and Thomas Seldon Kerr (1968). Rich loved to laugh and had a natural ability to tell a great story, which he did often – and often at length! He will be deeply missed by large circles of friends from childhood, high school, motorcycle riding days, tinkering-with-cars days, truck-driving colleagues, extended family and dear neighbours. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bowmanville Salvation Army, or a charity of your choice. Messages of condolence can be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.