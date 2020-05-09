SNODGRASS, RICHARD (DICK) It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Richard on May 1, 2020 from complications of the Covid-19 Virus. Richard will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 28 years, Donna Ellis, son James, step-son Gord (Carolyn), step-daughter Terri (Nick), grandchildren Jennifer, Nikita, Christopher, great-granddaughter Kristyn and mother-in-law Myrtle. Richard's professional life spanned 40 years, first as a C.A. at Price Waterhouse and later with the Ontario Government Revenue Department. He loved the last 26 years of his retirement in Greenbriar and Briarhill Communities. His hobbies were golf, skiing and traveling with Donna during those years. In memory of Richard memorial donations to Matthews House Hospice, Alliston would be appreciated by the family. As these difficult times don't allow for a funeral service, a memorial gathering will be held in the future. Online condolences and memories can be shared on druryfuneralcentre.com Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. 705- 435-3535.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.