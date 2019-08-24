Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Stanley (Dick) ALFORD. View Sign Service Information Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 (647)-556-5461 Obituary





ALFORD, Richard (Dick) Stanley Richard (Dick) Stanley Alford passed away peacefully in his 88th year on August 20, 2019 at Cummer Lodge. He leaves behind the love of his life and wife of 54 years, Frances Joyce (Fran). Predeceased by his brother Bill. Lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephew and sister-in-law Mary for his many kindnesses. Dick attended University of Toronto, completing his BA and B.ED. He worked in banking with National Trust before moving on to teaching with the Toronto Board of Education. In his roles throughout life - son, brother, husband, employee, teacher, uncle, musician, and friend - Dick was always committed to and generous with his time, for family, friends and community. His passion for music brought him many years of pleasure, playing his trombone in parades and at gigs, often alongside his brother Bill on drums. We know that Dick is now at peace playing in the "big band in the sky", and in the hearts of all those that knew and loved him. Dick loved to drive and chauffeur for Fran. He enjoyed road trips with multiple stops en route and, as a geography teacher, always took the scenic route. He was a gentle, warm-hearted man who loved dogs, especially Molly his black Labrador and latterly, a visit by his niece's dog Bogey, always brought a smile to his face. Thank you to the staff at Cummer Lodge who cared for Dick as his health failed him over the last few years. A celebration of life will be held at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto, on Wednesday, August 28th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please do a small act of kindness for someone today in remembrance of Dick or a donation to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close