BREEDON, RICHARD STANLEY Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on October 17, 2019, at 77 years of age. Survived by his sister Linda Smith and his nephew Wayne Breedon and predeceased by his siblings Bill, Tony, George, Bob, May, June, Pat, Noreen and Joy. Beloved son of the late Clarence and Nora Breedon. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 1 p.m., after which he will be laid to rest in his family plot at Elgin Mills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kidney Foundation in Richard's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 29, 2019