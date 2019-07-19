Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD STANLEY (DICK) HOWE. View Sign Service Information Ridley Funeral Home 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West Etobicoke , ON M8V 1K3 (416)-259-3705 Obituary

HOWE, RICHARD (DICK) STANLEY Born in Toronto on January 30, 1932, died peacefully in his 88th year on July 15, 2019, at Mississauga Trillium Hospital. Beloved husband of Betty Howe (nee Copeland), for 59 years. Son of Stanley and Lucy Howe (nee Mills). Brother of David (Barb). Father to Scott (Linda) and Craig (Susan) and extremely proud grandfather of Nicole, Jackson, Michaella and Matt. After attending University of Toronto Schools, Dick graduated from Western University in 1954. His love of all sports, especially football, allowed him to play for the Toronto Argonauts in 1956 and the Oakville Black Knights and Balmy Beach in the following years. During this same time, he worked in advertising for Spitzer and Mills. In 1960, he found his true calling as an educator and began to work for the Etobicoke District School Board. During his time teaching, he continued to coach football, wrestling and many other sports, providing as many opportunities for others as he could. He continued to take on greater leadership roles throughout his career, eventually assuming the responsibility of principal for 10 years before retiring in 1991. In retirement, Dick continued to enjoy travelling the world with his wife, Betty. He took great joy in seeing all the places that he had read and taught about in his many years delivering history lessons. Throughout his life, one constant was his enthusiasm for visiting with old friends and meeting new ones. Dick will be remembered for his kind, gentle manner, a constant smile, a warm sense of humour, his wealth of stories that he was so willing to share, his willingness to encourage others to always achieve their best, but mostly for his love of family and friends. Many thanks to the doctors and staff at Mississauga Trillium Hospital for their gentle care. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Donations can be made to the . Messages of condolence may be placed at

