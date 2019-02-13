KING, Richard Stuart September 29, 1973 - February 8, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Richard (Rich) King, age 45, after a long struggle with Huntington's Disease, which previously claimed his father John King. Richard was the joy of his parents' lives. He will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Marilyn King of Mississauga. He will be greatly missed by his aunts, uncles and cousins in Kingston, Calgary and British Columbia, as well as his longtime friends. Richard grew up in Scarborough and Mississauga surrounded by his loving parents, grandparents and family pets. He was passionate about Star Wars, Star Trek, music, movies, Warcraft and video games and sports. A high point of his life was exploring the ancient history of Egypt and Turkey that he had studied while attending McMaster University. The family would like to extend their thanks for the compassionate care and attention Richard received from the staff at the Village of Erin Meadows Nursing Home for the past 5 years. A celebration of Richard's life will take place at the Turner & Porter Funeral Home Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas Street West in Mississauga on Friday, February 15th at 1:30 p.m. with visitation 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial donations to the Huntington Society of Canada. (huntingtonsociety.ca)
Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel
1981 Dundas Street W
Mississauga, ON L5K 1R2
(905) 828-8000
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 13, 2019