RICHARD SUSUMU NISHINO
NISHINO, RICHARD SUSUMU Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 104. Beloved husband of the late Terrie Tsuruye (1996). Loving father of Martin and Arlene, Karen and the late Nick Dmytryshyn. Cherished Grandpa to Amanda Dmytryshyn (Robert Brennan) and Mark Dmytryshyn (Michael Swann) and Lara Nishino. Dear brother of Robert, and the late George, Barbara, Takeshi and Minoru. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers or Koden, donations to the Toronto Buddhist Church would be appreciated by the family. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic a private family memorial service will be held. Thank you for your understanding during this very difficult time. Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home - Mississauga Chapel (905)-272-4040. You are invited to sign the family's guest book at scottmississauga.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
