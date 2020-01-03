|
|
TANAKA, RICHARD February 1928 - December 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard (Dick) Hiroshi Tanaka on December 29, 2019, in his 91st year. Peacefully, with his loving wife at his side, at his home in Mississauga, ON, where he lived most of his life after leaving his birthplace of Vancouver, BC. He is survived by his wife Cathy, son Gary (Maya), daughter Elaine Bando (Bryan) and Kristine Lowe (Vern). He will also be sadly missed by his 6 grandchildren: Bradley, Matthew, Madison, Derrick, Ryan and Mitchell. He was predeceased by his siblings Shigeo, Tsuruko Ebata and Robert. Remembered by many nieces and nephews here in Canada, the US and in Japan. Special thanks to Dr. Kerr, all the nurses, social workers and nurse practitioners at LHIN. In lieu of Koden, donations to the Toronto Buddhist Church or Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family. Visitation will be held at GLEN OAKS FUNERAL HOME, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (Ninth Line and Dundas St. E.), on Sunday, January 5th from 2–5 p.m. Funeral Service will take place at Toronto Buddhist Church, 1011 Sheppard Ave. W., on Monday, January 6th, viewing at 6 p.m. followed by service at 7 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 3, 2020