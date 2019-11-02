TAYLOR, RICHARD "DICK" Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Hillcrest Village, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Jeannette Taylor (nee Gauvreau). Predeceased by his children Donna Taylor, Peter Taylor and Marc Taylor. Grandfather of Marc, Wesley, Dale, Adam and Alexandra. Brother of Mary McDonald (Dr. Don McDonald), and predeceased by Peter Taylor and Lynette Taylor. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Florence Church - Thunder Beach, on Monday, November 4th at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Ste. Croix Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Penetanguishene Funeral Home.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019