Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Thomas HEARN. View Sign Service Information Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel 195 King Street West Dundas , ON L9H1V5 (905)-627-7452 Obituary

HEARN, Richard Thomas October 29, 1923 - August 20, 2019 Richard Thomas Hearn passed away peacefully at the Sunnybrook Hospital's Veterans Centre in Toronto on Tuesday, August 20th at the age of 95. Born in Grimsby, Ontario, he was the youngest son of the late Thomas and Gertrude. Richard lived his whole adult life in Hamilton, Ontario. At 17, he joined the Royal Canadian Navy, serving in the Battle of the Atlantic in World War II. Having safely returned to Hamilton, in 1953 he met the love of his life, Mary (nee Kraynick), with whom he had his son David and spent many happy years. Richard worked for over 40 years at the Westinghouse Electric Company from which he retired in 1986. A community advocate, for many years he was an active member of Binkley United Church, where he served on many boards and committees and of Meridian Masonic Lodge #687 in Ancaster. A skilled wood-crafter and an avid gardener, he succeeded in growing several now towering trees around our home from seed. Survived, loved and much missed by his son David, David's partner Monika Spudas, nieces and nephews including Brian and Beverly Whitworth, Harry and Betty Jolley, Ken and Barbara Gerrard and Wayne and Elizabeth Hill. Predeceased by his wife Mary (nee Kraynick) and siblings Edward, Stanley, Edith and Irene. Sincere thanks to the staff of Sunnybrook Hospital's Veterans Centre who provided diligent care and warm community to Richard in the last two years of his life. Visitation 6-9p.m. Sunday, August 25th. Memorial service 11:30a.m. Monday, August 26th both at Marlatt Funeral Home: 195 King Street West, Dundas, ON. After the Memorial Service, interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, with reception to follow. Condolences, memories and photographs may be forwarded through

HEARN, Richard Thomas October 29, 1923 - August 20, 2019 Richard Thomas Hearn passed away peacefully at the Sunnybrook Hospital's Veterans Centre in Toronto on Tuesday, August 20th at the age of 95. Born in Grimsby, Ontario, he was the youngest son of the late Thomas and Gertrude. Richard lived his whole adult life in Hamilton, Ontario. At 17, he joined the Royal Canadian Navy, serving in the Battle of the Atlantic in World War II. Having safely returned to Hamilton, in 1953 he met the love of his life, Mary (nee Kraynick), with whom he had his son David and spent many happy years. Richard worked for over 40 years at the Westinghouse Electric Company from which he retired in 1986. A community advocate, for many years he was an active member of Binkley United Church, where he served on many boards and committees and of Meridian Masonic Lodge #687 in Ancaster. A skilled wood-crafter and an avid gardener, he succeeded in growing several now towering trees around our home from seed. Survived, loved and much missed by his son David, David's partner Monika Spudas, nieces and nephews including Brian and Beverly Whitworth, Harry and Betty Jolley, Ken and Barbara Gerrard and Wayne and Elizabeth Hill. Predeceased by his wife Mary (nee Kraynick) and siblings Edward, Stanley, Edith and Irene. Sincere thanks to the staff of Sunnybrook Hospital's Veterans Centre who provided diligent care and warm community to Richard in the last two years of his life. Visitation 6-9p.m. Sunday, August 25th. Memorial service 11:30a.m. Monday, August 26th both at Marlatt Funeral Home: 195 King Street West, Dundas, ON. After the Memorial Service, interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, with reception to follow. Condolences, memories and photographs may be forwarded through www.marlattfhdundas.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sunnybrook Foundation, The Veterans Comfort Fund 2075 Bayview Avenue, Toronto, ON M4N 3M5. "They were honoured in their generations, and were the glory of their times." Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close