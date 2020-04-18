ROE, RICHARD THOMAS We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Richard (Rick) Thomas Roe on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the North York General Hospital, Toronto, in his 71st year. May he rest in peace. Rick has gone to be with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Born on May 7, 1949 in Toronto, Rick was the beloved son of the late Thomas Frederick Roe and Beverly Grace (Watt) Roe of Don Mills, Ontario. Predeceased by his devoted friend and partner Lois Stone in 2015. Beloved older brother of Randall (Maureen) Roe of Brampton. Fondly remembered by his nephews Douglas (Melissa) and Gregory. A lifelong resident of Don Mills, Rick was a business graduate of Ryerson University. He spent his working career in real estate sales and financial investments. Rick's passions in life included tennis in the summer months and downhill skiing during the winter months. For a number of years, he served as an active member of the Canadian Ski Patrol. Rick also enjoyed spending time in Marco Island, Florida, with his partner Lois. With his faithful dog Hogan by his side, Rick delighted in many years of walks and great companionship. Many thanks to the staff at the North York General Hospital for their care and compassion. In memory of Rick, donations may be made to the North York General Hospital or the Toronto Humane Society. A private family cremation has taken place with burial to follow at York Cemetery, Toronto.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.