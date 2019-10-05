LaPRAIRIE, RICHARD THURSTON Mostly forgotten, now definitely gone! A member of the "Lap" LaPrairie clan under the love of his mother Beatrice Kelly. The clan consisted of Paul, Rosemary, Jules, Richard, Leon, Carl, Jacqueline, Clifford and George, their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews in three generations. I have requested no funeral. Send flowers to a friend or a donation to Camp Oochigeas - in support of childhood cancer. Richard's clan would like to thank his lovely caregivers, Fely, Rosel, Noemi, Flordeliza and Sumathy for their dedication to Richard in the past few years.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019