Richard Varcoe HOWSON
HOWSON, Richard Varcoe Passed away peacefully, June 14, 2020, in his 91st year. He was a Univeristy of Toronto graduate, class of 1951 and captain of the Varsity Blues men's hockey OUAA championship team in 1950-1951. He was inducted into the U of T Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. He is survived by his wife Sandy and four sons: Barry (Sharon), Scott (Antoinette), Paul and Eric, as well as four stepchildren: Kim, Marylou, Stephen and Patricia. Lovingly remembered by ten grandchildren, Natalie, Shawna, Max, Rebekah, Joanna, Danielle, Taylor, Sari, Emily and Kayan, as well as one great-grandson, Colt. Heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Parkview Home LTC in Stouffville. Cremation has taken place, arrangements entrusted to Thompson Funeral Home, Aurora. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rich's memory may be made to Alzheimer Society of Canada, www.alzheimer.ca. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Howson family may be shared at www.Thompsonfh-Aurora.com


Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON L4G6W8
9057275421
