WAYNE, RICHARD VICTOR July 27, 1947 – November 23, 2019 Predeceased by his parents, Liberty Allan (née Mario DiFonzo) and Alma Delores (née Miandro) Wayne and his brother Terry, Richard Victor Wayne, of Toronto will be sadly missed by his sister Diana Baker, wife Margaret McCallen, children Carolyn (Mat) and Greg, grandchildren Essa and Émil, and extended family. Richard's family is thankful, as was he, for the care that he received at Princess Margaret and Humber River Hospitals, and from his family doctor. No service is planned; his family encourages you to honour him in your own way, perhaps by watching a classic movie, eating a good Italian meal, or making a donation to your favourite charity.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 27, 2019