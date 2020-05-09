WEBBER, RICHARD "DICK" Peacefully in Mississauga on April 28, 2020 at the age of 82. Father of Brent (Tanya), Daryl (Lynn) and Craig (Catherine). Grandfather to Bronwyn, Grayson, Evelyn, Madalyn, and Maxim. Survived by brothers Gord (Shirley) and Roger (Gerry). Predeceased by sisters Velma Stonehouse and Marlene Ayers. He will also be missed by his dear companion Rose and former partner Dianne. A memorial service will take place when circumstances allow. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.