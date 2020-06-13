STEPHEN, Richard Willets Richard Willets Stephen (Dick), 80, died in Houston, Texas, on May 26, 2020, after a long battle with heart disease. At the time of his death, he lived in Richmond, Texas. Dick was born in Toronto, Ontario, to Grace Stephen. After the return of his father, Hugh Stephen, from World War II in 1946, the family ultimately settled in Ottawa. Dick had a wide range of knowledge and interests. After school, Dick trained with the Canadian Army and Air Force. An avid, lifelong motorcycle enthusiast, Dick raced, bought, sold, and fixed motorcyles all his life and launched a motorcycle shop in Ottawa called MotoSpeed. But Dick's life work was in engineering. He worked for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) and built television stations around North America and the world for Immad Broadcast Services. He published his work on converting outdated television stations to digital technology in trade publications. His work took him to places such as Algeria, Congo-Brazzaville, Fiji, Iqaluit, and Nigeria, as well as to Houston, Texas where he met his future wife, Paula. Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Paula; by his two sons, Tamon (Gema) and Ricardo (Gwen) from a previous marriage; by his five grandchildren, Evangeline, Luisa, Emmeline, Blaise and Santiago; and by his stepdaughter Lisa. A celebration of Dick's life is postponed until family and friends can safely gather together.



