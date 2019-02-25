SCHWIEG, Richard "Bill" William Colonel Bill passed away, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the age of 72. Predeceased by his parents, Cornel and Grace. Beloved Brother of Patricia Carr (Frank), Uncle of Grace Cockburn (Joe), and great-uncle of Rebecca and Mackenzie. Bill will be dearly missed by all family and friends. Resting Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. at Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St. West, one block East of Runnymede Rd.). Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Lynett Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.lynettfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2019