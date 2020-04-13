|
|
JONES, RICHARD WILLIAM 1933 -2020 Passed away, after a sudden illness, on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Etobicoke General Hospital, Richard (Dick) Jones of Tillsonburg and formerly of Toronto and Vienna in his 88th year. Born in Tillsonburg, Richard started his teaching career in Vienna Public School, later he taught music at Chinguacousy Secondary School, Brampton, until his retirement. He had a lifelong hobby of bodybuilding and organized and was M.C. at some competitions. He was Associate Editor of "Muscle Magazine," published in Toronto. Survived by a cousin Gwen in Bolton, and a cousin Will in Barrie. Predeceased by his parents Albert (Bert) Victor Jones and the late Edith Florence (Butler) Jones. In keeping with Richard's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted, with confidence, to the MAURICE J. VERHOEVE FUNERAL HOMES – BURIAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 262 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg, 519-842- 4238. Memorial donations to the or to the United Way of Canada can be made through the Verhoeve Funeral Home, Tillsonburg. Condolences and favourite memories can be shared at www.verhoevefuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2020