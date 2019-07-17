Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD WILLIAM "RICK" SORBY. View Sign Obituary

SORBY, RICHARD WILLIAM "RICK" Of Niagara Falls, Ontario, passed away on July 13, 2019. He is survived by and will be forever loved and missed by his wife Judy (Wolkowski), sons Jason (Cristina) of Toronto, Ryan (Stephanie) of Toronto and his adored grandchildren Emily, Max, Thea and Luke. He is also survived by his sister Gale (Sabatini) of Winnipeg, brother-in-law Grant (Wolkowski) of Winnipeg and several nephews and nieces. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on November 1, 1945, he was preceded in death by his father Bill (1987) his mother Bernice (1989) and his brother Allan (1984). As a young man in Winnipeg, he enjoyed playing the drums in a local Rock & Roll band where he would spend nights and weekends performing at various venues eventually giving this up to join the corporate life. Rick spent the early stages of his marketing career in Winnipeg, where he began a long and successful career in the Canadian retail industry that spanned over a period of 30 years working for all the major retailers in Saskatoon, Vancouver and Toronto. He retired in 2001 as Executive Vice-President Marketing and Officer for Sears Canada, Toronto. Retiring to Niagara-on-the-Lake with his wife, he then began to once again enjoy his passion for painting, converting the garage into a painting studio, spending time at the cottage in Haliburton, enjoying winters on South Padre Island, Texas, travelling and throwing fun loving parties for all his friends and neighbors. He will always be remembered by those that knew him best for his big heart, compassion and generosity to those that were not as fortunate as he was. The family would like to give special thanks to all those who extended their support during the past three years. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation of Canada in Rick's name. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at

