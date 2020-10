WILLMOTT, RICHARD Richard Willmott passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his devoted family on Sunday, October 25, 2020. After courageously battling cancer for many years, Richard has joined Susan, his soulmate of 33 years. Forever in our hearts, he has left behind a legacy of resilience, strength and humour to his beloved children, Andrew and Kathryn and his son-in-law, Christophe. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. RodAbramsFuneralHome.com