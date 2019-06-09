Richard WILSON

Obituary

WILSON, Richard July 16, 1935 - June 6, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Michael Garron Hospital, on June 6, 2019, in his 84th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Pearl. Proud and loving father of Elaine (Rick), Wendy (Barry) and Caroline (Grant). Proud Grampy to Richard (Natasha), Meghan, Daniel, Eric, Dean and Adam. Great-Grampy to Camden and Jacob. Richard will be sadly missed by family and friends. Private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the C.O.P.D. Foundation or the Heart & Stroke Association.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 9, 2019
