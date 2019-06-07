FRENCH, Pastor Richard Winslow Peacefully at Toronto Grace Health Centre on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the age of 76. Reverend Richard French Junior was the son of the late Richard French and Anne Sundvall, of Massachusetts. Dear brother of Elizabeth and her husband Les Loomis. Cherished uncle of Kate and her husband Chris Bechard, Mark Loomis and Jeff Loomis. Dear friend of Bobbi Lou Gibb. Richard was an Ordained Lutheran Minister and served in congregations in Sudbury and Toronto. He was a graduate of the University of Chicago, Concordia Lutheran Theological Seminary, and attended Brandeis University. He was a self-published author who enjoyed writing historical fiction novels. The family will receive their friends at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 2705 Islington Avenue, Toronto, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Interment: Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Peabody, Massachusetts. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 7, 2019