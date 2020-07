YEE, RICHARD It is with great sadness that we announce that Richard (Fashing) Yee passed away on June 16, 2020 in his 70th year. Born in Kingston, Jamaica to Florence and Simson Yee, Richard migrated to Cincinnati, Ohio in the late seventies. Richard leaves behind sisters - Annette, Fay (Robert), Julie, brothers - Lascelles, Ronald, Trevor, Iggy (Debbie), Tony (Pam) and many nieces and nephews. A memorial will held at a later date.



