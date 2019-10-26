HERON, Rick May 12, 1960 - October 20, 2019 Passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Michael Garron Hospital at the age of 59. Rick, beloved brother of Bob and his wife Gwen. Loving uncle of Trish and her partner Rowan. Cherished great-uncle of Christian. Rick will be fondly remembered by his many aunts, uncles, family, friends and work colleagues. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Shirley Heron. Visitation will take place at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229) on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Donations in Rick's memory can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019