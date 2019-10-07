DAL FARRA, RINA Peacefully at her home on Friday, October 4, 2019. Rina beloved wife of the late Albino. Loving mother of Ariella (Frederick Hostetter), Anna (Martin Sutton) and the late Marta. Dear grandmother of Elizabeth and Christine (Michael Russell) and great-grandmother of Aidan, Sophia and William. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. in Precious Blood Church (Lawrence east of Victoria Park). Interment Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 7, 2019