Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward Funeral Homes Woodbridge Chapel
4671 Highway # 7
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1S6
(905) 851-9100
Resources
More Obituaries for RINA GRIGOLETTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RINA GRIGOLETTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RINA GRIGOLETTO Obituary
GRIGOLETTO, RINA Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the age of 95. Loving wife of the late Adamo. Will be greatly missed by her sisters Bruna and Bertilla, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and all of her friends. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Villa Colombo Vaughan. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Hwy. 7 (west of Pine Valley Dr.), Woodbridge, on Friday from 5-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Clare of Assisi Church. 150 St. Francis Ave., on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9 a.m. Burial to follow at Beechwood Cemetery. As expression of sympathy, donations to the Villa Charities and the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -