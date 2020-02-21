|
GRIGOLETTO, RINA Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the age of 95. Loving wife of the late Adamo. Will be greatly missed by her sisters Bruna and Bertilla, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and all of her friends. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Villa Colombo Vaughan. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Hwy. 7 (west of Pine Valley Dr.), Woodbridge, on Friday from 5-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Clare of Assisi Church. 150 St. Francis Ave., on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9 a.m. Burial to follow at Beechwood Cemetery. As expression of sympathy, donations to the Villa Charities and the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 21, 2020