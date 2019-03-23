Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rino MARCUZ. View Sign

MARCUZ, Rino Passed away peacefully, at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital on March 19, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Luciana 'Enes' for 61 years. Dear father of Michael and his wife Ruth, and Diane and her husband Brian Landry. Nonno of Ryan, Jessica and Stephanie. Rino will be lovingly remembered by his extended family, sisters and many friends. Guests will be received at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke (416-679-1803) on Monday, March 25, 2019, from 2 - 4 and 6 - 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. Entombment Glendale Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

