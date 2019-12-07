GILL, RISHWANT (ROSHY) We are saddened to announce the passing of Rishwant (Roshy) Gill on October 9, 2019 in Thornhill. Born in 1924 in Moga, India, she graduated from College in Firozpur, Punjab in 1945, and was a teacher for a number of years in India. She and her husband Balraj (who passed away ten years ago) immigrated to Canada in 1964, and settled in the Toronto area. She is survived by three sons and their families – Peter (Natalia), Robert (Linda), David (Kim), eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She was a loving mother, and a doting grandmother. She took enormous pride in her grandchildren and their accomplishments and, in later years, in her great-granddaughter. She will be truly missed.

