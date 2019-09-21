DIMITROVSKI, RISTO It is with great sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Risto Dimitrovski, on September 18, 2019. Risto was born on October 26, 1926 in selo Tresino. The luckiest day of his life was when he met Lina, his loving wife of almost 70 years. He was the proud and caring father and father-in-law of Sophie and Ivica, and Phil and Pat. He was also a devoted Dedo to his grandchildren, Ashley with partner Justin, and Chris with wife Diana (his "pilinya na Dedo"). Risto was a proud Macedonian and a dedicated member of his community who will be missed by generations of family and lifelong friends. The family will receive visitors at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., Toronto (416-423-1000) on Sunday, September 22nd from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will also be held at Heritage Funeral Centre on Monday, September 23rd at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Pine Hills Cemetery.

