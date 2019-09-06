Peacefully on September 4, 2019. Rita was born on February 13, 1931 in Fort William, Ontario. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Julia Theoharis, her brother Con Harris, and her husband John Breton. Rita's life was filled with wonderful adventures as she travelled the world. She worked in the Classified Advertising Department at the Toronto Star for 30 years, as Miss Emerson in Real Estate Advertising. Rita will be remembered lovingly by her sister-in-law Dorothy Harris, her nieces Nell McKim (Al), Rebecca Middleton (Barry) and Jennifer Patrick (KJ), her great-nieces and nephew, Erin Lamont (Marc Cameron), Sarah (JD Codling) and Reid McKim (Amanda). Rita was a wonderful great-great-Auntie to Ayla Cameron. Rita held dearly the love and friendship from her second family at the Toronto Star. The family would like to thank Dr. Eric Ready and the amazing staff at Adelaide Place in Lindsay for the exceptional care she received. She was also cared for with compassion and dignity from the nursing team at the Central East Community Care Access Centre and Community Care Hospice Services. In keeping with Rita's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Cremation to take place with arrangements entrusted to Morley Bedford Funeral Services, Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019