RITA ANNETTE HAMILTON
HAMILTON, RITA ANNETTE (nee TURCOTTE) Passed away peacefully at Kensington Gardens in Toronto on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of Floyd Hamilton (deceased), loving mother of Carolyn (Paul), Donna (Don), Craig (Dauphne), Mary (Jeremy), Floyd Jr. (Roxanne) and Paul (Shelley), cherished grandmother of Greg, Jessica, Elliott, Michael, Tyler, Jacob, Mary, Hannah, Zachary and Paul Jr. Predeceased by parents Philippe and Antoinette; loving sister of Florence (deceased) and Leo (Rita). Rita was known for her sharp wit, keen intellect and unconditional love for her family. Her grandchildren held a special place in her heart. A culinary mentor to many, her legendary meals were lovingly prepared for family and friends. An exciting second chapter had Rita joining her husband Floyd in his retirement to start a career in the antique business (Floyd and Rita's Antiques at Harbourfront). A Celebration of Rita's life will be arranged when we can gather safely. The family wishes to share heartfelt thanks to the dedicated staff at Kensington Gardens for their loving care of Rita. Donations may be made to the Kensington Health Foundation, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at cardinalfuneralhomes.com

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
