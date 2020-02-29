|
|
BERENDSEN, RITA February 5, 2020 Passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020, at the age of 92. She will be missed by her brother Gerrit Rozenboom, niece Gerda, nephew Jeremy and many extended family and friends in Canada and Holland. She was predeceased by her husband Jake, her sister Gerda Janny, her sister-in-law Doris and her nephew Dirk. Friends may call on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the Toronto Wildlife Centre or the OSPCA. Condolence can be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020