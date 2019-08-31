DIXON, RITA C. (nee GOODWIN) December 21, 1927 - August 25, 2019 Peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the Late Eldon (2016). Predeceased by her son Brian (Julie) and her grandson Jamie. She will be deeply missed by her children Ron (Dianne), Linda (Glen) and Alan (Larissa). Loving grandmother to Keith (Olivia), Shaun (Monica), Alanna, Sarah (Christopher), Jennifer (Kyle), Victoria, Matthew, Pearce, Colin and Ryan. Great-grandmother to nine. Sister to Harry and Anne (Dave) and predeceased by eight siblings. She will be greatly missed by her extended family members and friends. A Memorial service will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd. (west of McCowan Rd.) on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. with visitation from 12 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019